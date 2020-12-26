site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pelicans' Wenyen Gabriel: Won't play Sunday
Gabriel (knee) is out Sunday against the Spurs.
A right knee and quad issue will keep Gabriel on the shelf. It's not clear when he may be able to take the court.
