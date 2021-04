Iwundu produced just three points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 139-111 loss to the Nets.

Iwundu saw some additional playing time as the game descended into garbage time. His role on a typical night is yet to be determined, largely due to the fact the team is without a number of primary options right now. Despite having some defensive upside, Iwundu is yet to establish any sort of fantasy value.