Iwundu (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's game against the Lakers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports.

A sprained shoulder will keep Iwundu out of the final game of the season, so he'll finish out the campaign having appeared in 41 games between the Mavericks and Pelicans. In 13.1 minutes per game, Iwundu averaged 2.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest.