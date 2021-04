Iwundu will come off the bench Wednesday against the Knicks, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.

The 26-year-old started Monday against the Kings and had 11 points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and one block in 27 minutes, but Naji Marshall will enter the starting five Wednesday. Iwundu should still be involved off the bench with Lonzo Ball (hip), Josh Hart (thumb) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (ankle) still sidelined.