Iwundu scored 11 points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to a long with seven rebounds and one block across 27 minutes in Monday's win over the Kings.

The absence of Lonzo Ball (hip) forced the Pelicans to play bigger, with Iwundu entering the starting lineup as a result. As could be expected, he wasn't a big part of the offense, but rebounded well for his position and also chipped in one block. Once Ball is able to return, Iwundu figures to sink on the depth chart, but he could be a decent contributor in boards and defensive stats in the short term.