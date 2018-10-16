Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Doubtful for opener

Johnson is unlikely to be available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Johnson was just traded to the Pelicans on Monday, so he likely won't have enough time to travel and get comfortable in his new city. As a result, it seems unlikely the forward will be ready to give it a go Wednesday for the opener, which makes Friday's tilt with Sacramento Johnson's next opportunity to make his debut. Keep an eye out for additional updates later this week. Johnson will be competing for minutes as a depth piece on the wing.