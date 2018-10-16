Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Doubtful for opener
Johnson is unlikely to be available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Johnson was just traded to the Pelicans on Monday, so he likely won't have enough time to travel and get comfortable in his new city. As a result, it seems unlikely the forward will be ready to give it a go Wednesday for the opener, which makes Friday's tilt with Sacramento Johnson's next opportunity to make his debut. Keep an eye out for additional updates later this week. Johnson will be competing for minutes as a depth piece on the wing.
More News
-
Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Headed to New Orleans•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Scores seven in preseason loss•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Exercises player option•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Bounce-back season•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Starting Saturday•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Contributes nine points Tuesday•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...