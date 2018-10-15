Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Headed to New Orleans

Johnson was traded to the Pelicans on Tuesday in exchange for Alexis Ajinca, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Due to injuries, Wesley Johnson started 40 games for the Clippers over the course of the 2017-18 season, but with the team acquiring Luc Mbah a Moute this offseason, his role was likely going to be slightly diminished. Now, in New Orleans, Johnson gives the team some much-needed depth on the wing. He will likely start the season in a limited role off the bench, but Johnson has the talent to compete with the likes of Darius Miller and Solomon Hill for quality minutes behind E'Twaun Moore.