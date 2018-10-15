Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Headed to New Orleans
Johnson was traded to the Pelicans on Tuesday in exchange for Alexis Ajinca, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Due to injuries, Wesley Johnson started 40 games for the Clippers over the course of the 2017-18 season, but with the team acquiring Luc Mbah a Moute this offseason, his role was likely going to be slightly diminished. Now, in New Orleans, Johnson gives the team some much-needed depth on the wing. He will likely start the season in a limited role off the bench, but Johnson has the talent to compete with the likes of Darius Miller and Solomon Hill for quality minutes behind E'Twaun Moore.
More News
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Scores seven in preseason loss•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Exercises player option•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Bounce-back season•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Starting Saturday•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Contributes nine points Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Plays 27 minutes in start•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...