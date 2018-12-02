Johnson is expected to start Sunday's game against the Hornets in place of E'Twaun Moore (calf), Pels' studio host Daniel Sallerson reports.

Moore has been ruled out with a calf issue, and while nothing is set in stone at this point, coach Alvin Gentry intimated that Johnson will get the nod at small forward in his place. Johnson played eight minutes Friday against the Heat and nine minutes Wednesday against Washington, but the promotion to the starting five should mean a bump in playing time.