Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Plays 15 minutes in Sunday's win
Johnson had three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, and one steal in 15 minutes during Sunday's 119-109 win over the Hornets.
Johnson moved into the starting lineup with E'Twaun Moore (calf) sidelined. However, Johnson spent most of the game on the bench while backup small forward Darius Miller went off for 13 points on four-of-seven from the field and two-of-five from beyond the arc. Johnson is best reserved for use in the very deepest leagues, as his ability to defend at a high level and knock down a three-pointer here and there doesn't translate well for fantasy purposes.
