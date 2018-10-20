Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Remains inactive Friday
Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Friday's game against the Kings, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Johnson will be held out for the first two games of the regular season after being traded to the Pelicans on Tuesday. His next chance to take the court with his new team will come Tuesday at home against the Clippers.
More News
-
Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Doubtful for opener•
-
Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Headed to New Orleans•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Scores seven in preseason loss•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Exercises player option•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Bounce-back season•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...