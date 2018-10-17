Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Ruled out Wednesday

Johnson (coach's decision) will be inactive for Wednesday's season opener against the Rockets, Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune reports.

Johnson hasn't had enough time to get acclimated with his new team after being traded to New Orleans from Los Angeles earlier this week. As a result, he'll get the night off and could potentially miss Friday's game against the Kings as well considering it's only a couple of days later. Look for another update to be provided on his availability following Thursday's practice.