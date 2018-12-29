Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Scoreless in seven minutes
Johnson went scoreless (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in seven minutes during Friday's 114-112 win over the Mavericks.
Johnson hadn't appeared in the last three games, and he has seen the court in only three of the last 10 tilts. Even on a team lacking in the depth department, Johnson is barely part of the rotation.
