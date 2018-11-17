Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Starting Saturday
Johnson will start Saturday against the Nuggets.
With Elfrid Payton (finger) needing surgery, Johnson will re-enter the starting five. He's averaging 5.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 19.9 minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Well-rounded line in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Unimpressive in start Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Starting Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Yet to play for Pelicans•
-
Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Remains inactive Friday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.