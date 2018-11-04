Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Starting Saturday
Johnson will start Saturday against the Spurs, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
With Anthony Davis (elbow) available, coach Alvin Gentry will opt to send Tim Frazier to the bench, slide Jrue Holiday down to point guard and insert Johnson at small forward. Johnson has played two games for the Pelicans so far, totaling nine points, two rebounds, two steals and a block in 25 minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Yet to play for Pelicans•
-
Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Remains inactive Friday•
-
Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Doubtful for opener•
-
Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Headed to New Orleans•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Scores seven in preseason loss•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times