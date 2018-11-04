Johnson will start Saturday against the Spurs, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

With Anthony Davis (elbow) available, coach Alvin Gentry will opt to send Tim Frazier to the bench, slide Jrue Holiday down to point guard and insert Johnson at small forward. Johnson has played two games for the Pelicans so far, totaling nine points, two rebounds, two steals and a block in 25 minutes.