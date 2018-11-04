Johnson had just three points, five rebounds, and one block in 21 minutes during Saturday's 109-95 loss to the Spurs.

Johnson moved into the starting lineup as coach Alvin Gentry shuffled the rotation with Elfrid Payton (ankle)missing yet another game. Despite the promotion, Johnson failed to put up anything close to resembling fantasy production. He does have some defensive upside when afforded enough playing time but at this stage, it appears unlikely he is going to be able to get anywhere near enough minutes. Leave him on the wire everywhere.