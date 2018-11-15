Johnson managed five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 107-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Johnson finished with season highs in rebounding, assists, and minutes while handing out more dimes in this one than he had in his first eight appearances combined (four). Given the team's lack of depth at small forward, Johnson seems like a good bet to continue earning quality minutes as the starter, though he has always been a modest contributor in terms of counting stats.