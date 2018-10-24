Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Yet to play for Pelicans
Johnson is yet to see the floor for the Pelicans since coming over from the Clippers.
The Pelicans acquired Johnson from Los Angeles just before opening night, but he's yet to appear in any of the team's first three contests. At this point, it's unclear if the team is just taking its time getting Johnson up to speed, or if he'll end up being a fringe-rotation player going forward. While three straight DNP-CDs aren't the most encouraging sign, the Pelicans traded for Johnson for a reason, and it's likely he'll eventually find some minutes on the wing behind E'Twaun Moore and Solomon Hill.
