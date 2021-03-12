The Pelicans don't list Magnay on their injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

With the Erie BayHawks having completed their run at the G League bubble in Orlando, Magnay is back with the Pelicans. Magnay had missed the BayHawks' final few games due to a right leg injury, but his absence from the Pelicans' official report implies he'll be good to go heading into the second half of the NBA season. The two-way rookie has yet to make his NBA debut, as he's typically been a healthy inactive when he's been up with the Pelicans.