Magnay recorded six points (3-7 FG), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block over 21 minutes in Thursday's 124-113 loss to the Vipers.

Magnay joined the starting lineup just once this season, but he's returned to a bench role in recent games. He's still been quite productive off the bench, and he led the team in rebounds during the BayHawks' second loss of the G League campaign. He's now averaging 10.1 points and 5.5 rebounds over 21.9 minutes per game this year.