Magnay has signed a two-way contract with the Pelicans, Olgun Uluc of ESPN reports.

The Australian center averaged 8.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 assists in 21.5 minutes per game for Brisbane last season, winning the league's Most Improved Player award and leading the NBL in blocked shots. In signing a two-way deal, the 22-year-old will spend much of the upcoming season in the G League but could see some NBA action as well.