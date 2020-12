Magnay (not injury related) was warming up ahead of Sunday's game against the Spurs, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Magnay wasn't with the team to begin the season since he was unable to gain clearance to fly from Australia to the United States, but it appears as though he'll be available for New Orleans going forward. He should fill a depth role in the Pelicans' frontcourt while playing on a two-way deal.