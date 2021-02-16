Magnay logged seven points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 26 minutes in Monday's 114-104 win over the Long Island Nets.

Magnay joined the starting lineup with the BayHawks for the first time this season after coming off the bench during the first three games of the year. However, the 22-year-old didn't see many looks from the floor and was less effective than he was off the bench. Through the first four matchups of the season, Magnay is averaging 14.0 points and 5.3 rebounds over 23.7 minutes per game.