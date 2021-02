Magnay totaled 17 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and four rebounds over 24 minutes in Wednesday's 117-98 win over Salt Lake City.

Magnay failed to appear in a game with the Pelicans to begin the season, but he played a prominent role the G League season opener. The 22-year-old came off the bench against the Stars, but he led the BayHawks with 17 points while playing 24 minutes. He should get more time to develop with Erie during the four-week bubble in Orlando.