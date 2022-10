Hernangomez posted two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in eight minutes during Friday's 124-111 loss to the Suns.

Hernangomez has now logged just 14 minutes in total thus far -- an immense drop from averaging 16.8 minutes per game with New Orleans last season. Even with Zion Williamson (hip) missing a second consecutive game, Hernangomez was superseded by Garret Temple, Larry Nance and Jaxson Hayes on Friday.