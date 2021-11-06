Hernangomez finished with zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds and one assist in three minutes during Friday's 126-85 loss to Golden State.
Hernengomez saw playing time for just the second time this season, emphasizing just how the Pelicans view him right now. It would seem that he is going to be riding the pine for significant periods this season and so managers can simply move on.
