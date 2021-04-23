Hernangomez tallied 18 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block during Thursday's win over Orlando.

This was arguably Hernangomez's best outing of the season, as the center posted a season high offensively while grabbing a team best off the bench to record a double-double. It was his sixth one of the 2020-21 campaign and first since April 9 against Philadelphia. After Thursday's superb performance, Hernangomez has reached at least 10 points in 10 unique games and at least 10 rebounds in nine different outings.