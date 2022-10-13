Hernangomez posted 17 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 120-103 preseason loss to the Heat.

With Jaxson Hayes (elbow) and Jonas Valanciunas (rest) out, Hernangomez was the only available center left. He's always been a great per-minute performer and demonstrated that Wednesday. Fantasy managers in deep leagues may consider adding Hernangomez while Hayes -- who could miss the first week of the season -- remains sidelined.