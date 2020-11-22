Hernangomez agreed to a contract Sunday with the Pelicans on a one-year deal for the league minimum, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Hernangomez boasts career averages of 17.3 points and 13.5 rebounds per 36 minutes, but his shortcomings on the defensive end have prevented him from receiving anywhere close to that level of playing time through his first four years in the NBA. Assuming he's able to make the Pelicans' opening-night roster, Hernangomez will likely slot in as the third-string center behind Steven Adams and Jaxson Hayes.