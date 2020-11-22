Hernangomez agreed to a contract Sunday with the Pelicans on a one-year deal for the league minimum, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Hernangomez boasts career averages of 17.3 points and 13.5 rebounds per 36 minutes, but his shortcomings on the defensive end have prevented him from receiving anywhere close to that level of playing time through his first four years in the NBA. Assuming he's able to make the Pelicans' opening-night roster, Hernangomez will likely slot in as the third-string center behind Steven Adams and Jaxson Hayes.
More News
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: May drop out of rotation•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Puts up 10 and 13 in loss•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Nears double-double in loss•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Logs double-double in 19 minutes•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Scores 14 points off bench•
-
Hornets' Willy Hernangomez: Scores season-high 15 points•