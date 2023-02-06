Hernangomez racked up 22 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and one block over 28 minutes during Sunday's 136-104 win over the Kings.

Hernangomez led the team in rebounds while surpassing the 20-point mark in a double-double outburst. Hernangomez set a season high in rebounds Sunday, also recording his first double-double of the year.