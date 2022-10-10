Hernangomez produced 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and an assist in 13 minutes in a 111-98 win Sunday in San Antonio.

Hernangomez did most of his damage in the second half, scoring nine points and nine rebounds in seven minutes of playing time. The 28-year-old has scored at least 10 points in each of his three preseason games and is averaging 12.0 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 66.7 percent from the field. He posted a career-high 9.1 points last year and looks primed to repeat that performance.