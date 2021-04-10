Hernangomez recorded 10 points (5-6 FG), 10 rebounds and a block across 19 minutes off the bench during Friday's win over the Pelicans.

Hernangomez made the most of his limited on-court time and registered a double-double off the bench for the second time in his last four appearances. That said, Hernangomez has recorded just four double-doubles all season long and has seen limited minutes off the bench over the last few weeks, so there's a strong chance this performance was an outlier and not the form going forward.