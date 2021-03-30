Hernangomez (coach's decision) went unused Monday in the Pelicans' 115-109 win over the Celtics.

With Jaxson Hayes (wrist) back from a one-game absence, Hernangomez failed to see the court for the fifth time in six games while head coach Stan Van Gundy leaned on Steven Adams and Hayes to cover all the minutes at center. Hernangomez had been ahead of Hayes on the depth chart for much of February, but he appears to have since fallen out of favor in New Orleans. The 26-year-old may need Adams or Hayes to miss extended time before he resumes playing meaningful minutes again.