Hernangomez had 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 144-113 win at Memphis.

The 26-year-old didn't score in Sunday's matchup with Detroit, but he had an efficient performance Tuesday as New Orleans dominated the second half. Hernangomez is averaging 20.2 minutes off the bench over the past nine games and should continue to fill a similar role for the Pelicans.