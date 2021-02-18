Hernangomez had 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and 17 rebounds in Wednesday's loss to the Trail Blazers.
The big man has taken on a larger role since the start of February, and Wednesday marked his third double-double of the month. Hernangomez didn't provide much outside of points and rebounds, but his 17 boards established a new career high.
