Hernangomez logged 10 points (3-7 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and one block over 17 minutes during Monday's 105-101 victory over the Thunder.

Hernangomez narrowly missed securing his first double-double of the 2022-23 campaign, needing one more rebound to finish in double digits. He saw his largest workload of the season Monday evening, but this was likely due to the absence of Larry Nance, who was out of action while tending to a shoulder injury. Hernangomez is averaging 4.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 8.6 minutes so far this year (eight games).