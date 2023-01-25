Hernangomez logged 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 99-98 loss to Denver.

Hernangomez was back in the rotation Tuesday, putting up solid contributions for anyone who happened to stream him in. Jonas Valanciunas was limited to just 18 minutes as a result of early foul trouble, affording Hernangomez additional playing time. Given he hadn't even seen the court in the past two games, this should be viewed as more of an outlier, as opposed to what we can expect moving forward.