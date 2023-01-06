Hernangomez (ankle) will play in Friday's game versus the Nets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Hernangomez grabbed a questionable tag leading up to Friday's contest, but he has officially been given the green light to take the floor. Hernangomez will presumably slot into his usual role as a double-digit minutes contributor off the bench in New Orleans' frontcourt.
