Hernangomez recorded six points (3-10 FG, 0-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block in 22 minutes during the Pelicans' 120-115 overtime win over the Celtics on Sunday.
With Steven Adams (ankle) missing his second straight game, Hernangomez got another start. While the center struggled to get his shot to fall, he still had a positive impact on the game securing 13 rebounds. Hernangomez has been extremely strong on the glass of late averaging 14.3 rebounds across his last three games. Hernangomez will continue to start and be a solid fantasy player as long as Adams is out of the lineup.
