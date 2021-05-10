Hernangomez had nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in Sunday's win over the Hornets.

Making another start in place of Steven Adams (toe), Hernangomez turned in a strong all-around fantasy line in just 22 minutes of action. He's split time with Jaxson Hayes (26 minutes Sunday) over the last few games, and that will likely continue Monday as the Pels play at Memphis on the second half of the back-to-back.