Hernangomez finished Wednesday's 129-110 win over the Spurs with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT) and one rebound over five minutes.

Hernangomez saw action for just the sixth time this season as the game descended into garbage time. Given he has played more than eight minutes only once and has a grand total of 20 points, managers would be well advised to steer clear outside of the deepest formats.