Hernangomez will start Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat.

With Jonas Valanciunas (rest) taking the night off, Hernangomez will draw the start at center in his place. The 28-year-old made 50 appearances with the Pelicans last season, averaging 9.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.8 minutes per game.

