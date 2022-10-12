Hernangomez will start Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat.
With Jonas Valanciunas (rest) taking the night off, Hernangomez will draw the start at center in his place. The 28-year-old made 50 appearances with the Pelicans last season, averaging 9.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.8 minutes per game.
