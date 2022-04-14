Hernangomez will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

With Jonas Valanciunas back in the lineup after getting a rest day for Sunday's regular season finale, Hernangomez will shift back to his usual reserve role. He averaged 9.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.8 minutes per game during the regular season.