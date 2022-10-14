Hernangomez will come off the bench during Friday's preseason finale against the Hawks.

With Jonas Valanciunas sitting out for rest purposes, Hernangomez entered the starting lineup during Wednesday's exhibition and posted 17 points and seven rebounds. However, the veteran big man will return to his usual depth role during Friday's preseason finale. With Jaxson Hayes (elbow) expected to miss the start of the regular season, Hernangomez could begin the campaign as the top backup behind Valanciunas.