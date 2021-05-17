Hernangomez tallied 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds and two blocked shots across 30 minutes Sunday in a loss to the Lakers.

New Orleans limped to the end of the regular season with injuries to many of its stars, allowing Hernangomez a larger role to put his skills on display. The big man started 10 of the Pelicans' final 11 games, registering five double-doubles and averaging 11.8 points, 9.9 boards and 1.0 steals over that span.