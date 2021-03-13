Hernangomez has played just 13 combined minutes over the Pelicans' last two games.

Hernangomez saw double-digit minutes in 17 straight games from Feb. 1 through Mar. 3, but he's role has taken a step back since the All-Star break, as he's played just six and seven minutes, respectively, in the Pels' last two games. Lately, Stan Van Gundy has favored Jaxson Hayes as the backup to Steven Adams, though it's worth nothing that each of the last two games have been lopsided blowouts.