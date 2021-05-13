Hernangomez recorded 12 points (3-5 FG, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 26 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Mavericks.

Hernangomez has started in each of his last seven appearances and has looked serviceable on both ends of the court, posting four double-doubles and scoring in double digits in all but one of those games. He's averaging 11.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in that seven-game span.