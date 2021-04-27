Hernangomez recorded 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals and a block across 31 minutes in Monday's win over the Clippers.

Hernangomez started for the third time this season -- his first one since Feb. 21 -- due to the absence of Steven Adams (toe), and he made the most of his minutes by posting his second double-double over his last three appearances. He's a capable big man who can deliver decent numbers when given enough minutes, but he's likely to head back to the bench Wednesday at Denver if Adams is able to return to the court.