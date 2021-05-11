Hernangomez totaled 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in a 115-110 loss to the Grizzlies on Monday.

Hernangomez was able to score 15-plus points for just the third time this season despite being somewhat inefficient from the field. The center had converted at least 50.0 percent of his shot attempts in seven consecutive games before Monday's contest. Hernangomez has averaged 11.1 points and 9.6 rebounds across his last eight games.