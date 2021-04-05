Hernangomez went for 15 points (7-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal in Sunday's win over Houston.

Taking advantage of Zion Williamson (thumb) and Brandon Ingram (toe) sitting out, Hernangomez was able to play his most minutes in any game (26) since back on Feb. 17. Over the last two games, Hernangomez has totaled 24 points, 21 rebounds, a block and two steals in 47 minutes.