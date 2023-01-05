Hernangomez is questionable for Friday's game versus the Nets due to a left ankle sprain.
Hernangomez's potential absence could allow for extended minutes for Naji Marshall and Jaxson Hayes, with Larry Nance (shoulder) also questionable. If the 28-year-old big man can't suit up Friday, his next chance to play will be Saturday's matchup with Dallas.
